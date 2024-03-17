Nick Nastrini stakes claim for spot in White Sox’ rotation

MESA, Ariz. – It’s there for the taking, even for one who has never thrown a major league inning.

Right-hander Nick Nastrini has done nothing this spring to suggest he’s not ready to break into the major leagues, and the rebuilding White Sox have an opening after a likely top four of Erick Fedde, Michael Soroka, Garrett Crochet and Chris Flexen.

He has shown plenty in his four Cactus League appearances. What has he shown you, manager Pedro Grifol?

“What has he not?” Grifol said. “He’s kind of shown everything. He has a presence. He was able to adjust in mid-outing the other day in Cincinnati.”

Nastrini pitched out of trouble against the Reds in his previous outing and pitched around a leadoff four-pitch walk and a single in the fourth inning Sunday to complete four innings of scoreless ball. He struck out two, allowed three hits and walked two.

In 11 Cactus League innings, Nastrini has allowed one run, boasting a 0.82 ERA.

“He’s got a mix of pitches. He’s got weapons. He’s got out pitches. He’s got strike pitches,” Grifol said.

Say what you will about the previous regime, but former general manager Rick Hahn and vice president Ken Williams left the Sox with a nice parting gift before they were fired, landing Nastrini and reliever Jordan Leasure from the Dodgers for veterans Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. It’s way too early to grade the deal, but the initial return looks promising.

In the past, Nastrini would fight himself in times of trouble and not find a way to escape. Multiple times this spring he has kept his head and worked out of trouble spots.

“I know that if that does happen in the regular season, I know for a fact I can go out there and make pitches when I have to,” he said.

Against the A’s, Nastrini’s oozing confidence was taken up another notch knowing he faced a major league team’s primary lineup.

“It’s good to go out there and face a lineup like that and then see the result happen afterward, it’s good to see that stuff play,” Nastrini said. “It gives me a lot of confidence going in the rest of spring.”

While Grifol declined to name his Opening Day starter even though he said he knows who it will be – it will likely be Erick Fedde – the tougher question is who fills out the rotation. Right-hander Drew Thorpe, who is scheduled to pitch five innings in his first appearance since coming from the Padres in the Dylan Cease trade, is another possibility.

Opening Day is March 28 against the Tigers in Chicago but the Sox won’t need a fifth starter until April 5, so the fifth starter could function as a long reliever until then.

Nastrini, 24, is on the cusp of being a big leaguer for the first time.

“I dreamed about it my whole life,” he said. “If it happens at the end of spring, I break with the team, then that’s going to be awesome. But if I get the chance in the middle of the season or sometime during it, then that’s going to be awesome, too.”

Nastrini has been asked before if he feels he’s ready and he says again, “I’m going to give you the same answer. What I do out there, yes, it helps me in my case with breaking with the team. But ultimately, whatever the organization feels like they need to do and gives them the best chance to win, I’m going to buy into that. I’ve just got to keep doing what I do and take care of what I can control, and that’s all I can do.”

