White Sox’ Braden Shewmake out 2-4 weeks with ankle sprain

MESA, Ariz. – Middle infielder Braden Shewmake will be out two to four weeks with a sprained left ankle, the White Sox said Sunday.

Shewmake, who may have been the leading candidate to earn the utility infield Opening Day roster spot, was hurt during the Sox’ split-squad game against the Mariners in Peoria on Saturday. He took his position at shortstop after flying out to right field in the fifth inning, but hobbled back to the dugout after taking his position at shortstop.

Shewmake singled his first time up and stole second base.

The sprain is not of the high ankle variety, which bodes well for his recovery time.

Shewmake, who is on the 40-man roster, is batting .219/.235/.313 with no walks and six stolen bases in six attempts this spring. He was acquired from the Braves in the six-player deal for Aaron Bummer in December.

Danny Mendick and Zach Remillard, both non-roster invitees, are possibilities to back up third baseman Yoan Moncada, shortstop Paul DeJong and second baseman Nicky Lopez.

A .250/.310/.407 career hitter with 53 stolen bases in 354 games in the minor leagues, Shewmake appeared in two games for the Braves last season, going 0-for-4.

Shuster optioned

Left-hander Jared Shuster, another acquisition in the trade with the Braves, was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte Sunday.

Shuster was roughed up for seven runs over 2 2/3 innings against the Giants Saturday. He re-entered after failing to finish an inning and finished his outing with a scoreless inning.

