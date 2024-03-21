White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez day-to-day with bruised foot

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Designated hitter Eloy Jimenez is day to day with a bruised right foot, the White Sox said Thursday.

Jimenez fouled a pitch off the foot during his first plate appearance against the Reds Wednesday.

Jimenez was off to a torrid start this spring but has cooled off in recent days. He is carrying a .348/.375/.500 hitting line with 12 RBI in 48 plate appearances.

Jimenez’ injury history is well documented. He has been used as a DH this spring, as the Sox are placing an emphasis on improved defense while also limiting Jimenez’ chances of getting hurt in the outfield.

The Sox play the Royals in Surpise Thursday, with Opening Day starter Garrett Crochet getting his last start of the spring. Right-handed reliever John Brebbia is also slated to pitch as he works his way back from a calf strain. Brebbia has not appeared in a Cactus League game but pitched an inning in a minor league game Tuesday.

Upcoming

Jake Woodford (vs. Athletics) and Jonathan Cannon (at Angels) are Friday’s starting pitchers. Nick Nastrini, vying to make his major league debut and possibly a spot in the starting rotation, starts against the Mariners Saturday. Drew Thorpe looks to recover from his rough start Monday as he starts in a minor league game Saturday. Nastrini and Thorpe are slated for five innings each.

