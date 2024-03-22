The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 22, 2024
White Sox sign outfielder Robbie Grossman

Outfielder lands with White Sox

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tigers White Sox Baseball

Detroit Tigers’ Robbie Grossman hits an RBI double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the White Sox, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)

Matt Marton/AP Photos

GLENDALE, Ariz. — With spring training coming to an end in three days, the White Sox beefed up their outfield depth by signing Robbie Grossman to a minor league deal Friday.

Grossman, 34, a switch-hitter, batted .238/.340/.394 in 420 plate appearances with the Rangers last season. He is a .244/.346/.379 hitter during his 11-year career with the Astros, Athletics, Twins, Tigers, Braves and Rangers.

He is a career .282/.381/.426 hitter against left-handers.

A free agent, Grossman has not been in any team's camp this spring. The Sox have not determined his starting point but will likely assign him to where he can get the most work.

Grossman was something of a catalyst for the Rangers offense for a stretch last season, and he played in seven postseason games, including Game 2 of the World Series.

He had 10 homers, 23 doubles and 49 RBI. He hit 23 homers in a career high 156 games for the Tigers in 2021.

