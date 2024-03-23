Fifth starter candidate Nick Nastrini roughed up in last outing of spring

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Fifth starter candidate Nick Nastrini did not want his first spring training with the White Sox to end this way.

Perhaps he was due for a bad one.

After pitching to a 0.82 ERA through camp and stringing two scoreless innings to begin his start against the Mariners Saturday, Nastrini unraveled in the third, allowing six runs (four earned) and failing to finish the inning.

Nastrini returned to start the fourth but didn't finish, giving up seven runs (five earned) on five walks and five hits including a homer for the day. He had no strikeouts.

Lacking command of his offspeed stuff was the culprit, he said.

“I had to come in with the fastball and they were sitting fastball the entire time,” said Nastrini, who has not pitched in the majors. “And no matter how good your heater is, if they’re sitting on it they’re going to hit it.”

Nastrini awaits the Sox’ decision as they finalize their roster before Opening Day.

“I have no clue,” he said. “It’s a waiting game at this point, just see what happens.”

Nastrini said he remains confident, knowing “my stuff plays.”

Pillar cut but stays on Sox radar

Released on Friday along with fellow veteran Mike Moustakas, outfielder Kevin Pillar remains on the radar of the Sox, who say they are open to keeping him. Pillar is exploring options with other teams.

"We’re still sorting through some things," manager Pedro Grifol said. "We’ll see how everything turns out. That’s all I can say, we’re not there yet."

Moustakas and Pillar, both 35, were in contention for bench spots on the Opening Day roster, and Pillar’s release was surprising after he batted .250/.306/.386 with six doubles in 18 games and 49 plate appearances while playing sound defense.

Pillar would have been paid $3 million had he made the team.

Grossman happy to have a uniform

Switch-hitting veteran outfielder Robbie Grossman was signed before Pillar was released and is viewed as a fourth outfielder candidate. Grossman was in a camp for the first time this spring Saturday morning and went to work.

"I need to get my feet under me, but I’ve been working out, doing the same routine I’ve done the last 10 years back in Houston," Grossman said. "I feel good physically where I’m at right now. My swing feels good and I’m excited to get on the field."

"I wouldn’t say [he needs] too many [at-bats to be ready], but that’s a feel thing," Grifol said. "We’re not going to rush this thing. He’s got his schedule, he’s got his plan and we’ll make adjustments as we go on this."

Grossman, 34, a switch hitter with a patient approach, batted .238/.340/.394 in 420 plate appearances with the Rangers last season. He is a career .282/.381/.426 hitter against left-handers.

Grossman, who played in the World Series last year, had been without a team until Friday.

"It’s part of this business," Grossman said. "I’m just happy to put on this uniform."

Mariners 8, Sox 2

Multiple cuts remain with two days left in camp, most of them in the bullpen. Jesse Chavez, 40, was the only cut Saturday, after he allowed nine earned runs in seven innings over seven appearances in his bid to pitch one final season at 40.

*Eloy Jimenez hit his second homer, but Yoan Moncada made a costly throwing error and was one of two runners thrown out trying to steal against former Sox catcher Seby Zavala.

*Michael Kopech touched 101 mph and struck out two in a perfect inning, his third scoreless outing since moving to the bullpen. Touki Toussaint (two scoreless innings) and Bryan Shaw (one) fared well in their bids to claim jobs.

*Braden Shewmake, the top candidate to be the utility infielder, played shortstop and doubled in his return from an ankle injury. Right fielder Dominic Fletcher had his second straight good game with two hits including a double. The Sox are 9-19-3.

On deck

Sox at Rockies, 3:10 p.m., Scottsdale, Erick Fedde vs. Austin Gomber

*Michael Soroka (5 innings) starts for the Sox against Brad Keller (two) in Monday’s parting camp game with Triple-A Charlotte.