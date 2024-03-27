Your guide to Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2024 White Sox season

White Sox fans didn’t have much to cheer about last season as the team lost 101 games and navigated through controversy after rumors of the team moving to Nashville and a shooting at Guaranteed Rate Field in August.

But the exciting prospect of a new stadium in the Loop and the return of Sox baseball gives fans a reason to be optimistic as the team opens their season at Guaranteed Rate Field at 3:10 p.m. Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

Though marquee names like Dylan Cease and Tim Anderson are no longer with the team, Yoán Moncada and Eloy Jiménez are among a few familiar faces returning as manager Pedro Grifol prepares for his second season at the helm. Erick Fedde, Paul DeJong and Martin Maldonado are some of the new faces around the Sox clubhouse.

Whether you're a lifelong fan or attending your first game, here are some essential things to know if you plan on coming out to Guaranteed Rate Field this season.

What does it cost to see a game?

Tickets for Thursday's Opening Day game are still available for as low as $26 on the team's website. Prices are as low as $6 to $7 for select games throughout the season.

Can I bring a bag?

The stadium will be using the same bag policy as it did last season. Fans can bring a clear tote up to 12-by-12-by-6 inches and non-clear bags must be 9-by-5-by-2 inches or smaller. Backpacks, plastic bags, suitcases or briefcases won’t be allowed in the stadium. There are exceptions for medical equipment like insulin, oxygen and EpiPens, and diaper bags are allowed when an infant is present.

What can I bring to the stadium?

Fans can bring food into the park in a clear food storage bag no bigger than 1 gallon and up to 1 liter of water in a factory-sealed plastic bottle. Cameras are also allowed, though no oversized or hard-sided camera bags or tripods are permitted.

Where are some family-friendly areas at the ballpark?

Kids 13 and younger can visit the Xfinity Kids Zone, accessible in the 100, 300 and 500 levels in left field to check out attractions and register for the Kids Club. A nursing room for mothers is available in Section 352. Sensory amenities are available in Suite 460 as well as at booths behind home plate on the 100, 300 and 500 levels. There are 75 changing tables throughout the ballpark and a family restroom in Section 108.

What’s new on the menu?

The Sox unveiled an all-star lineup of new food options for this season. The MVP may be the Campfire Milkshake, a chocolate shake with graham crackers and toasted marshmallows served in a souvenir sundae cup. Some other highlights from the list of nearly 30 new food options:



The "Smoke House Smash Burger" is a single burger with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, beer cheese sauce and an onion ring.

Beef Empanadas with fire-roasted tomato salsa or spinach empanadas, served with cilantro lime crema.

"The Homerun" is a mix of Vienna corned beef, roast beef, coleslaw, Swiss cheese and Louie dressing on pumpernickel.

On top of the new menu offerings, there will be more than 50 craft beers from over three dozen breweries.

The Campfire Milkshake is one of many new options available at Guaranteed Rate Field for the 2024 season. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

The “Smoke House Smash Burger” features a single burger with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, beer cheese and an onion ring. Courtesy of the Chicago White Sox

What’s the best way to get to Guaranteed Rate Field?

The ballpark is located just off of the Sox-35th CTA Red Line station and the Metra stop is on 35th Street just east of the Dan Ryan Expressway along the Rock Island Line. Parking lots open two hours before every game and fans are strongly encouraged to buy parking in advance at whitesox.com/parking. Fans holding prepaid parking passes will be directed to Lots A, B, C, and G and limited day-of-game parking is available in the credit card-only Lots F and L.

What will the weather be like on Opening Day?

Skies will be mostly sunny and the temperature will hover right around 50 degrees with winds of 10 to 15 mph at first pitch, according to Todd Kluber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Contributing: Phyllis Cha, Courtney Kueppers of WBEZ

