The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

Royals late homers drop White Sox to 2-15

Perez connects against Kopech with go-ahead blast in eighth as White Sox lose sixth in row

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Royals late homers drop White Sox to 2-15
The Royals' Salvador Perez crosses the plate after a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

The Royals’ Salvador Perez crosses the plate after a two-run home run in the eighth inning of the first game of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the White Sox.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Everything set up nicely for a rare White Sox win.

Jonathan Cannon pitched five innings of one-run ball in his major league debut. Paul DeJong gave him a one-run lead with a two-run homer in the second against Brady Singer.

But the Sox aren’t having any nice things in this most awful April.

Salvador Perez homered with two outs in the eighth inning against Michael Kopech, Hunter Renfroe homered against Dominic Leone in the ninth for an insurance run for a 4-2 victory, dealing the Sox their sixth straight defeat and dropping them to 2-15.

The Sox, who have lost 11 of their last 12, will try to avoid falling to 2-16 in Game 2 of their doubleheader.

Cannon, who struck out three and walked one while allowing three hits, threw 54 of 79 pitches for strikes. He should have had five scoreless innings on the first pitching line of his career, but center fielder Dominic Fletcher slipped coming in on Nelson Velazquez’ liner with two outs in the second, giving Velazquez a double. Adam Frazier followed with an RBI single.

DeJong hit his team-leading third homer with Eloy Jimenez (walk) on base in the bottom of the inning. DeJong had three of the Sox’ five hits, including a two-out double in the ninth that brought pinch-hitter Robbie Grossman to the plate as the tying run. But Grossman struck out looking against James McArthur to end the game.

The lead held up until the eighth, when Bobby Witt Jr. beat out a ground ball to third baseman Braden Shewmake for a single, stole second on the next pitch and scored one out later on the Perez homer, the catcher’s fifth.

The Royals are 12-6.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox' Yoan Moncada heading to Arizona soon to begin rehab from adductor strain
Stadium, likely next TV home for White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, figures to keep some continuity
Nick Nastrini, Jonathan Cannon get their chance with White Sox
Royals-White Sox postponed
Offensive help on way? Tommy Pham could join White Sox by end of month
White Sox righty Nick Nastrini's debut an 'out of body experience'
The Latest
OCHOALOPEZ-041724_7.jpgYovanny Lopez, husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez and father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, stands beside a photo of him, his wife, his son and Yovanny Jadiel Lopez (pictured at the bottom) while speaking to the media after a hearing at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Little Village, Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Clarisa Figueroa entered a plea deal Tuesday for the murder of Ochoa-Lopez and cutting her baby, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez, from the womb in 2019. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
La Voz Chicago
Clarisa Figueroa se declara culpable de estrangular a Marlen Ochoa-López y sacarle a su bebé del útero
Figueroa fue condenada a 50 años de prisión. El bebé, Yovanny Jadiel López, murió varias semanas después de los hechos.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
LIFESAVER-041824_14.jpg
City Hall
Retired firefighter meets 911 call-taker who helped save his life: 'God was resting on your shoulders'
Chicago fire communications operator Amanda Garr and retired Chicago firefighter George Ma’Ayteh met for the first time Wednesday morning, months after Garr instructed 911 caller Paula Anast how to save Ma’Ayteh’s life through CPR.
By Mohammad Samra
 
White Sox Moncada Baseball
White Sox
White Sox' Yoan Moncada heading to Arizona soon to begin rehab from adductor strain
“I never thought my season would be over,” Moncada said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Cubs recalled right-hander Hayden Wesneski on Friday to start against the Cardinals at Busch Stadium.
Cubs
Cubs make series of roster moves to help short bullpen before series finale against the Diamondbacks
The Cubs optioned Daniel Palencia and Luke Little and brought up Hayden Wesneski and Colten Brewer.
By Maddie Lee
 
City Hall
Council delays votes on migrant funding, $1.25 billion bond issue, ShotSpotter
Votes on $70 million to help migrants and the bond issue to fund housing and economic development now are set for Friday. The Council was, however, poised to approve a slew of other measures.
By Fran Spielman
 