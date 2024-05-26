The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 26, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox impressed with Bryan Ramos' selective approach

Ramos has struck out only four times in 38 plate appearances and is seeing an average of 3.342 pitches per trip to the plate.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE White Sox impressed with Bryan Ramos' selective approach
Bryan Ramos

White Sox’s Bryan Ramos scores on a sacrifice fly by Braden Shewmake during the fifth inning of Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Chicago. (AP)

Erin Hooley/AP Photos

Young hitters can struggle with their command of the strike zone. White Sox rookie third baseman Bryan Ramos is not having that issue.

Entering Sunday’s rain-delayed game against the Orioles, Ramos has struck out only four times in 38 plate appearances. While he’s walked just once, Ramos isn’t expanding the zone or swinging at bad pitches. Through Saturday, Ramos has chased on only 18.3% of pitches outside the zone, per Baseball Savant. He’s also making pitchers work, seeing an average of 3.342 pitchers per plate appearance.

“Since I’ve been here I’ve been trying to be as simple as I can at home plate,” Ramos said. “That’s helped me a lot. I’m trying to get a good pitch and hit the ball somewhere.”

Sox manager Pedro Grifol has noticed what Ramos does well. Grifol cited the quickness of Ramos’ hands and strong hand-eye coordination. Perhaps most importantly, there are not a lot of moving parts in Ramos’ swing.

And for a hitter as inexperienced as Ramos, simple is good.

“It’s definitely an asset,” Grifol said. “When you don’t have a lot of moving parts in your swing and you’re consistent the way he is, it puts you in a good spot to hit every single time and the margin for error is minimal. Now all you’ve got to do is make sure that you’re not chasing, you’re swinging at good pitches.”

As for the lack of walks, Ramos isn’t concerned. He figures that if he keeps working counts and being selective, he’ll start drawing more.

“I’m seeing a lot of pitches but I don’t worry about [not walking a lot] yet,” Ramos said. “I just try to hit a good pitch and put the ball in play and hit some hard.”

That last part is a key for Grifol. Because Ramos has such good hand-eye coordination, he could make weak contact on pitches he shouldn’t chase.

For now, that hasn’t been an issue.

“It’s been a pleasant surprise,” Grifol said. “Because when you first get up here, the first five or six games, the league doesn’t really know you, but then they get to know you right away. Now you’ve got the advance scout, the analytics people watching you, everything is happening. They make adjustments quickly. And you can tell, the first week he got pitched very little inside, then he starts getting pitched hard inside. So it’s been a little bit of an adjustment for him.

“He’s done well, he’s done really well.”

Still on track
On the injured list since April 6, Luis Robert Jr. (right hip flexor strain) will continue rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte. The Knights’ next game is Tuesday in Charlotte against Worcester.

In two rehab games with the Arizona Complex League White Sox, Robert is 1 for 7 with a home run and RBI.

Welcome back
The Sox claimed left-hander Sammy Peralta off waivers from the Mariners. Peralta, 26, is 1-1 with a 9.24 ERA in 12 games for Triple-A Tacoma.

Last season, Peralta appeared in 16 games with the Sox, compiling a 4.05 ERA and striking out 18 in 20 innings. Seattle claimed Peralta off waivers from the Sox on April 2.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox' bullpen spoils Erick Fedde's outing in 5-3 loss to Orioles
'It just sucks': White Sox designated hitter Eloy Jimenez on suffering another injury
'I think it was called inaccurate': Sox talk to MLB after controversial interference call Thursday
Sox GM Chris Getz open to deals as trade season nears
Orioles-White Sox game Friday night has been delayed
Pedro Grifol embraces adversity, confident it will make him, White Sox better
The Latest
@el_matzu_001_-5.jpeg
Sueños Music Festival
Dani Flow Suenos Music Festival performance cancelled citing 'logistical issues'
The set scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Grant Park was cancelled due to issues on both sides, organizers said.
By Andrea Flores
 
Rauw Alejandro performs at the Sueños Music Festival at Grant Park in Chicago on Saturday.
Sueños Music Festival
Rauw's slow build at Sueños Music Festival showed he lacks the following here that he has in Latin America
Yet, the Sueños headliner filled Grant Park for the first night of Chicago’s biggest annual Latin music event.
By Ambar Colón
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 shot, 1 fatally, in North Lawndale
A 28-year-old man was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
police.jpeg
Crime
Girl, 5, fatally shot on Near West Side
The girl was shot in the 200 block of South Campbell Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_6380.jpeg. Ashley López, 22 (left) and Lizeth Valle, 21, arrive at Grant Park on Sunday for the Sueños Music Festival, despite rainy weather that prompted a delay to the start of Day 2 of the festival in Grant Park.
Sueños Music Festival
Thunderstorms impact Chicago's Sueños Music Festival and Maxwell Street Market
Sueños organizers made the announcement over social media Sunday morning, advising attendees to wait until further notice before heading to Grant Park. The Maxwell Market also closed early due to the rain.
By Andrea Flores  and Mohammad Samra
 