The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win

“I feel like I [have his support] but I don’t really focus on that,” Grifol said. “I’m the manager right now. And I’ll do it for as long as they want me to do this.”

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says he hears enough from Jerry Reinsdorf to know he wants to win
Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol sits in the dugout before a doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals, April 17, 2024, in Chicago.

Erin Hooley/AP

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol has gotten to know his boss — the big boss, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf — quite well in the last year and a half.

He gets a lot of text messages from him, has conversations about baseball and the current state of the team, and has a more than a good feel for Reinsdorf’s baseball acumen. In a conversation with the Sun-Times last week, Grifol said he believes he has the support of the man who has signed his checks for the last season and a half and will sign them for another season and a half if he’s allowed to work through his three-year contract.

Grifol also says he’s so consumed with his job that he doesn’t devote much time to worrying about its level of security.

“I feel like I [have his support] but I don’t really focus on that,” he said during a recent conversation with the Sun-Times. “I’m the manager right now. And I’ll do it for as long as they want me to do this, because I absolutely love it. Right now we haven’t had anything but adversity, and I still love [being a manager]. I’m an optimist, and I think about the day this thing is going to be really good. That’s what I choose to focus on.”

To focus on Grifol’s first season in 2023 was to see a 61-101 record for a team built to win, with a $181 million payroll, the 14th highest in baseball per USA Today’s Opening Day report. To zero in on 2024 is to see a 15-40 record going into their scheduled game Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field. It hasn’t been a good recent week or so, with six straight losses and 10 in the last 11 games after an 11-8 stretch that softened the blow of a 3-22 start.

Related

The Sox are in the thick of a franchise-worst 55-game start to a season. They are rebuilding, but Grifol says his boss — the man fans blame most for the current state of their team and whose desire to win is questioned — doesn’t have much patience when it comes to winning.

“I’ve known Jerry for a year and a half,” Grifol said. “Nobody wants to win more than he does. I know that for a fact because I’m the one who gets phone calls, and I talk to him. I get text messages. He is 100 percent committed to winning. And he is extremely knowledgeable about the game of baseball.

“He’s not one of these guys who’s just a fan. The questions he asks, he knows exactly what’s going on. He knows the game. You’re not in the game for 44 years, around 1,000 coaches, sitting in on meetings and listen and listen and listen and watch and watch and not know the game. He’s passionate, he’s extremely competitive.”

Reinsdorf cut payroll in 2024 — the Sox at $135 million ranks 18th among 30 teams, per Spotrac — and it remains to be seen what the payroll will look like in 2025. No one will be stunned hearing Grifol saying good things about the man who controls his fate as his team tumbles toward unwanted records, especially when it comes to how he should spend his money.

“I’m not buying the ‘you just have to spend to win,’” Grifol said. “He’s a smart guy and I know what I know and ‘I’ll give it to you when I give it to you’ and that’s cool. You don’t want to do it recklessly.

“He’s a smart, smart business guy and baseball guy. And believe it or not, he’s a good evaluator as well.”

Related

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Start of White Sox, Blue Jays game delayed by rain
Mike Clevinger lands on IL; White Sox bring up Jake Woodford to start against Blue Jays
Does White Sox' Pedro Grifol mind if Cubs' Craig Counsell borrows '[bleeping] flat' comment?
Former MLB umpire Ángel Hernández' Calls of Shame
White Sox' Garrett Crochet, an AL Pitcher of Month candidate, will be watched closely
Pedro Grifol doubles down on calling out players
The Latest
casings.jpg
Crime
Woman, 28, fatally shot in car in Chicago Lawn
The woman was shot about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of West 63rd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach Sanford
Blackhawks
Blackhawks re-sign Zach Sanford, sign Martin Misiak to new contracts
Sanford will stick around as a depth forward option after signing a one-year contract Tuesday, while Misiak — a 2023 second-round pick — turns pro with a three-year entry-level contract.
By Ben Pope
 
CPDTape-01 (3).JPG
Crime
2 men found fatally shot in Albany Park
Late Friday, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 4700 block of North Troy Street and found two men shot in the east alley, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
BHMKIDS-02XX24_9.jpg
Education
CPS school-based budget formula targets schools with high needs
Even with shifting priorities, the school district says it has successfully maintained the funding it provides to schools overall.
By Nader Issa  and Sarah Karp | WBEZ
 
Vatican Gays. FILE - Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Wednesday, May 22, 2024. Pope Francis apologized Tuesday, May 28, 2024, after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gays to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni issued a statement acknowledging the media storm that erupted about Francis’ comments, which were delivered behind closed doors to Italian bishops on May 20. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Nation/World
Pope Francis apologizes for use of homophobic slur in discussion about ban on gay priests
A vatican statement avoided an outright confirmation that the pope had indeed used the term, but it also didn’t deny that Francis had said it.
By Associated Press
 