Pedro Grifol doubles down on calling out players

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol didn’t back down.

His players held their position, too.

Grifol on Sunday said his team was ‘F—ing flat in a loss to the Orioles. On Monday, he was asked to revisit his take when told his players didn’t agree.

“I’m doubling down on what I said yesterday,” Grifol said. “I thought we were flat. And that’s where I’m going to leave it. We have to make adjustments today, OK. And go out there and play the game as hard as we can.”

The Sox took a 15-39 record into their Memorial Day game against the Blue Jays Monday, a history-making won-lost subjecting Grifol to critics even though injuries to Luis Robert Jr., Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez have depleted his ranks. Those three comprised the core of a lineup that wasn’t expected to push the Sox out of 100-loss territory even if healthy.

Grifol’s calling out players is a reversal of the second-year skipper’s normal tactics, though, especially when it comes to veteran players. This holiday weekend back-and-forth and the questions of player-manager dynamics is testing the sturdiness of the Sox’ on-field operation.

Players say they’re unified. Grifol said there is unity between his office and the players’ room.

“This is a close clubhouse,” second baseman Nicky Lopez said.

“They have their opinions. I have mine,” Grifol said. "[But] this is not divided by any means. This is not them against Pedro, Pedro against them. It’s just a situation. I thought we were flat. They didn’t think we were flat. It’s over.”

After Korey Lee and Garrett Crochet echoed the prevailing feeling in the room, however – that the Sox ran into a buzzsaw in Orioles right-hander Kyle Brandish, who tossed seven innings of no-hit ball at them – Gavin Sheets and Lopez suggested it wasn’t completely over by saying the same thing.

“I thought we ran into a pretty good pitcher yesterday with really good stuff,” Sheets said Monday. “[Orioles catcher James] McCann was like ‘he was as good as I’ve seen him.’ I thought we attacked. We had a game plan.”

Grifol’s take did not go over well in the clubhouse.

“I just know that I’ve been fortunate enough to be in this league for five years now, I’ve had four different managers and all of them are different,” Lopez said. “The way they handle things is obviously going to be different.

“Obviously it’s been a tough year for all of us, so some people handle that differently, as players do, as managers do, as coaches do. I think that’s just one of the things. We’ve battling and grinding, busting our butt, and yesterday we didn’t have much going. He’s the manager, he’s entitled to do what he wants to do. It’s our job to go out there and play.”

Grifol said he has extreme patience when it comes to development, improvement and adjustments, “but I don’t have any patience for not cherishing every single day you get to put on a major-league uniform. Zero.”

Asked to be more precise about what he meant by flat, Grifol wouldn’t get into specifics.

“Look, I’m not going to get into what flat looks like and it doesn’t look like,” he said. “Everybody who saw the game yesterday is going to have their own opinion. I had mine. Ok. That’s pretty simple. I’m done with the flat. I’m done with the energy. I’ve already addressed it. They’ve addressed it. I’m not going to continue to address that.

“You can’t take days off. You can’t do it. Mentally and physically.

“We’ve had games where we started off a little slow and then we just pick it up. I’m OK with that, because that’s part of the grind. And I’m OK with maybe an individual going through something and it takes him a little bit and then OK, we pick it up. But you’re playing one of the best teams in baseball [the Orioles], and you’ve got a guy on the mound that’s really damn good [Garrett Crochet] for us. And he’s giving us an opportunity to win. And it’s not about losing the game, it’s about doing whatever it takes to try to win the baseball game, energy-wise, and I didn’t feel we had it. That’s it.”



