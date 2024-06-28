The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 28, 2024
MLB draft prospect Jac Caglianone 'very impressive' during Chicago visit

“TV doesn’t do any justice as far as how big he is,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

By  Kyle Williams
   
Jac Caglianone

The Chicago White Sox need to add more star power with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

Gary McCullough/AP Photos

Florida first baseman/pitcher Jac Caglianone is projected to be one of the top picks in next month’s MLB Draft. He possesses all the physical aptitude an organization could want in a young prospect. But as he made his rounds at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday, there was one flaw he had that had to be overlooked.

“The first thing is he’s a Gator and Gators and Seminoles don’t see eye to eye,” said manager Pedro Grifol, who attended Florida State. “But we put that aside.”

Caglianone was in Chicago, presumably to meet with Sox brass for a pre-draft meeting. The Sox have the No. 5 pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, and Caglianone is one of the top prospects in the draft. The former Gator belted 35 home runs with 72 RBIs and 58 walks in 66 games. Caglianone also slashed .419/.544.875.

Grifol was very complimentary toward Caglianone, noting his respectfulness and physical gifts as impressive.

“TV doesn’t do any justice as far as how big he is,” Grifol said. “He looks big on TV, but when you see him in person and he stood at home plate yesterday, when you see him in that box, he’s a really, really impressive kid.

“He’s just big and strong and lean. He looks the part. That’s what they look like at the top of the draft.”

Given the new draft rules, the highest pick the Sox can get is 10th. The team has to make the most out of its top-five selection this year.

Trade speculation

Trade season is heating up, with the deadline a little more than a month away. With an abundance of players that could be available, the Sox will be working the phones plenty over the next month. Reliever Michael Kopech is one of their most enticing players.

The starter-turned-reliever has handled that transition well, pitching in 9 ⅔ high-leverage innings, the most on the team.

With an explosive fastball — 99th percentile for fastball velocity, according to Baseball Savant — and a penchant for strikeouts (93rd percentile), Kopech could be enticing as contenders look to bolster its bullpens for the stretch run.

The right-hander, however, isn’t fixated on where he goes.

“I try not to think too far ahead about it,” Kopech said. “You hear a lot, especially around this time of year. Either way, it’s baseball and I have a job to do. Right now, that job is here.”

Kopech has one more arbitration before becoming a free agent after the 2026 season.

Injury update

Grifol said right fielder Gavin Sheets, who left Tuesday’s 4-0 loss to the Dodgers with a left heel contusion, is available to pinch hit and play first base, but he’s not quite ready to play the field. However, Grifol said the team can “push it if we need to” with Sheets.

“He ran out there today,” Grifol said. “It doesn’t feel great, but it feels OK.

He’s improved tremendously since yesterday, and he’s close to being able to get out there like I said.”

Sheets was slashing .243/.337/.410 in his 74 games.

The Sox sent Dominic Fletcher to the Sox’ Arizona Complex League affiliate to rehab from his left shoulder strain that has kept him out of action since June 2.

