Friday, June 28, 2024
How White Sox' development plan is working for Jonathan Cannon

As the Sox continue to improve their roster, player development will be vital.

By  Kyle Williams
   
White Sox Tigers Baseball

Jonathan Cannon feels more comfortable in his second stint with the Sox.

Paul Sancya/AP Photos

When White Sox starter Jonathan Cannon was told he was getting sent to the minors, he had a dour attitude.

“It stinks in the moment,” Cannon said. “You come up here to get experience, and then you get sent down.”

After he let the disappointment dissipate, he got to work. The Sox’ 2024 season is about seeing what they have in their young players, what they need to work on, and how they can help their prospects elevate their game.

But the Sox have shown they’re not afraid to send a prospect back to the minors if they’re not performing. The team has sent Cannon and right-hander Nick Nastrini back to the minors after stints at the major-league level.

Manager Pedro Grifol said it’s good for guys to get that exposure and learn what they can or can’t get away with in the majors.

For Cannon, he worked on a cutter and changeup to get left-handed hitters out.

“[Sox pitching coach Ethan] Katz has been great,” Cannon said. “We sat down before I went back down and lined out what I needed to work on. Then, with [Triple-A Charlotte Pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein] down in Charlotte, they’ve all been very influential this year.”

Since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte, Cannon has a 3.24 ERA with a 1.20 WHIP.

Inadequate player development hurt the Sox in their last rebuild. The organization failed to get the most out of its players and couldn’t replenish its farm system once those prospects graduated.

General manager Chris Getz has proven he’s not afraid to make a move that he might not see results from until years later after trading former ace Dylan Cease for a prospect haul — starter Drew Thorpe, outfielder Samuel Zavala, pitcher Jairo Iriarte and pitcher Steven Wilson.

Acquiring young assets is the most important first step for an organization in a rebuild, but the difficult part is turning those prospects into major leaguers. One way to help the young players is to surround them with veterans.

The one bright spot for the Sox this season has been their starting pitching, which had a 3.79 ERA in June, the sixth-best mark in the majors during that span, entering Friday’s game against the Rockies.

Cannon said it’s been helpful to pick the brains of the other starters and that he talks to starters Garrett Crochet and Erick Fedde often.

“On the bench between games, we pitch and then we sit and watch four games,” Cannon said. “We get a lot of downtime to talk. Guys like [starter Chris Flexen] have faced some of these lineups multiple times, so it’s like, ‘Hey, last time you faced him, what worked, what didn’t?’

“Being able to talk to them about what their approach would be is very helpful, rather than going out there blind.”

As the Sox build the team back up and look for players who can remain with the team long-term, it’s imperative to continue investing in player development.

The Sox have one of the worst records in baseball, but their rotation has a ton of veterans who have been around the game for multiple seasons and operate with a sense of professionalism.

“Being consistent at this level is a difficult thing to do,” reliever Michael Kopech said. “Having a young pitching core like this, they can really develop some consistency as far as the environment here.

“The game is going to be the game, so it’ll take care of itself, but I think they have a chance to do something special.”

