White Sox-Rockies in a rain delay

The Chicago White Sox game against the Colorado Rockies is in a rain delay.
First pitch was originally scheduled for 6:10 p.m. The Sox (22-61) are starting rookie Drew Thorpe in his fourth start of the season. Thorpe threw six scoreless innings in his last outing on June 22 against the Tigers.
Entering Friday’s game, the Sox have lost four of their last five games and 31 of their last 39.
No estimated first pitch time has been announced.
