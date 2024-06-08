White Sox manager Pedro Grifol keeping focus away from trades

Whether he likes it or not, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol will continue getting questions about his job security. The queries about trades will also ramp up.

With the Sox miles from contention and effectively playing out the string of a lost season, how many players get traded and when will be topics of conversation. Luis Robert Jr. and Garrett Crochet have already been mentioned as trade chips in national reports, and other veterans figure to be moved before the deadline.

Grifol insisted he’s not focusing on the market and how it could impact the Sox.

“To execute a trade in the big leagues, it takes a little bit of time on both sides, especially when there’s really good players involved,” Grifol said. “So I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on this time right here today. I want these guys completely focused on the job they have, that they have in front of them. Just be where your feet are. That’s all I want them to do. And the rest you can’t control.”

Grifol said there’s been communication between him and the front office, but not just about trades.

“We talk about our players all the time. We are constantly evaluating,” Grifol said. “This is a game of evaluations. We talk about our players. We talk about the present. We talk some about the future. It’s just good baseball conversation. Where we are right now, where we want to be. It’s just good dialogue all the way around.”

Monitoring Crochet

After his strong six-inning, two-run performance Friday night, Crochet is at 75 2/3 innings pitched this year. Entering 2024, Crochet had thrown just 73 big-league innings.

Even though he’s strong mechanically, there’s only so far the Sox want to push Crochet in his first year as a major-league starter.

“We have to err on the side of caution here,” Grifol said. “I’ve said it over and over again, there’s no blueprint to what he’s doing. We’re actually writing that book right now, together, all of us. So we’ll just see. The only thing we can do is just monitor the workload, the work capacity that he’s built up, and how he feels and what our guys are telling us.”

The Sox have shared their plans with Crochet and Grifol indicated the team is beginning to map out the rest of his season.

Health updates

Grifol said both Andrew Benintendi (left Achilles tendinitis) and Tommy Pham (left ankle sprain) are doing well in their respective injury recoveries. To get at-bats prior to coming back to the Sox, both are expected to play in the Arizona Complex League this week before the team determines their next steps.

Robert was not in the lineup but it was a scheduled day off. Robert returned from the injured list Tuesday after suffering a right hip flexor strain on April 5.

Bottle episode

A Sox spokesperson said security is continuing to review video of the incident that briefly delayed Friday night’s game, when three plastic mini-bottles were thrown onto the field during the fourth inning. Fans were also interviewed Friday night.