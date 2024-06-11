Drew Thorpe looks sharp in major-league debut for White Sox

SEATTLE — As major league debuts go, Drew Thorpe’s was a keeper.

The White Sox will probably keep him around for a while, too, after his rock-solid five-inning performance against the Seattle Mariners Tuesday followed high-end performances in Double-A the last two seasons. Thorpe’s plus-plus changeup came as advertised, and he appeared poised and confident throughout, shaking off shaky defense behind him and exiting with a 3-2 lead the Sox bullpen would blow in a 4-3 loss.

One of the runs was unearned, and Thorpe’s pitch count of 98 prevented him from starting the sixth inning, thanks to errors by Nicky Lopez at second base (fielding) and Lenyn Sosa at third base (fielding). It was Thorpe, an athletic sort as pitchers go, who made the Sox’ fielding play of the game, picking up Cal Raleigh’s nubber near the third base line and throwing across his body to first to complete his last inning and first big-league start.

“I just want to see him compete, have some fun, enjoy this debut,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the game. “Try not to change anything. Just keep doing what you’ve been doing. What got you here. I know it’s tough. But enjoy the moment, try not to change anything.”

Thorpe, who struck out four, walked two and allowed three hits, looked the part right away with a perfect first inning, getting 0-2 counts against J.P. Crawford, Josh Rojas and Julio Rodriguez and striking out Rodriguez with the changeup. TV cameras captured standing ovations from Thorpe’s family in the T-Mobile Park seats.

The Sox offense, a big reason for their 17-51 record but better of late, gave Thorpe two leads to work with. Catcher Martin Maldonado broke an 0-for-35 streak with a bases loaded RBI single in the second against Jhonathan Diaz, a late replacement for Thorpe’s teammate at Cal Poly, Bryan Woo, who was scratched with an elbow issue.

Andrew Vaughn (seventh) and Paul DeJong (13th, tied with Corey Seager for second among shortstops) hit back-to-back homers against Jonathan Diaz in the third to give Thorpe a 3-1 lead, but the Sox were 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position in the first seven innings. They out-hit the Mariners 10-5.

Raleigh’s double scoring Rodriguez in the third made it 3-2, and his two-run double in the seventh against reliever John Brebbia gave the Mariners a 4-3 lead, killing Thorpe’s shot at a win.

The Sox took a lead into the seventh inning and lost for the 14th time and for the seventh time in the last 11 games.

MLB Pipeline’s minor league Pitching Prospect of the Year in 2023 who was acquired from the Padres in a spring training deal for Dylan Cease, Thorpe has picked up on last season’s success at Birmingham, where he was 7-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 0.87 WHIP, 56 strikeouts and 17 walks in 60 innings.

“Doesn’t mean he’s going to come up here and win a Cy Young,” Grifol said. “But we feel like he’s ready for this opportunity.”

“It’s not trying to do too much, just show what you can do,” Kopech said. “He’ll have scouting reports here, so he’ll be prepared. The stuff will take care of itself. There’s a reason we want him here.”

