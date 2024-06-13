Catcher Korey Lee "doing whatever I can" to get in White Sox lineup

SEATTLE — Catcher Korey Lee was set to catch his third game of four in the White Sox series against the Mariners Thursday, and whether it’s a precursor of more playing time to come over veteran Martin Maldonado (.078 batting average) from manager Pedro Grifol remains to be seen.

“I wish I was in charge of the lineup, that’s a question for Pedro,” said Lee, who appeared in his 43rd game behind the plate, 35 as the starter. “I’m doing whatever I can to get in the lineup.”

Lee, 25, has been mentored by Maldonado, 37, since they were Astros teammates, and while he won’t disparage a former Gold Glove winner with 1,154 games played, he knows it’s his time and he wants to catch more. All Lee can do, he said, is “come every day to play, whether it’s catching, DH or come off the bench to catch. Do whatever I can to help this team win.”

Lee, who took a .260/.292/.396 hitting line, five homers and .688 OPS into Thursday, has been used as a DH seven times.

“He’s at a good pace right now, to catch about [100] games,” said Grifol, a former minor league catcher. “Everybody has their way of developing catchers, I have mine. I think he’s doing really well. You’ll eventually see him catch every day at some point, just not right now.”

Grifol liked how Lee handled Jonathan Cannon’s seven innings of one-run ball in the Sox 3-2 loss to the Mariners in 10 innings Wednesday.

“That’s a big part of his development,” Grifol said.

It’s a part of catching Lee embraces. He said he likes it all.

“I love it; I get this from Martin,” he said. “You have to have a passion for catching. It’s the only position where you’re in control of the defense and then you have to bring your offense. It’s a lot but it’s second nature to me now.”

Eloy starts rehab

Eloy Jimenez started a rehab assignment at the Arizona Complex League Thursday, 22 days after going on the injured list with a left hamstring strain. The expectation then was Jimenez would be out 4-6 weeks. Grifol wouldn’t say when he expects the designated hitter back in the lineup.

“You know how I feel about a rehab, we talk about it all the time,” Grifol said. “It’s an injury, he’s going to play, he’ll get out there, run around and we have to see how he feels the next day. And the next day we can take the proper steps. You can plan it, but you can either speed it up or slow it down depending on how he’s feeling.”

Pham expected off IL Friday

Tommy Pham was eligible to be reinstated from the IL Thursday but will wait another day to be activated. Pham is in Arizona on his rehab assignment, so staying back another day makes sense for convenience sake – the Sox open a three-game series there Friday – but “he wanted another day of ABs,” Grifol said.

“There’s some things he wanted to iron out,” Grifol said. “But health-wise, he’s good.”

The worst

The Sox were off to the worst 69-game start in Wild Card era since Tigers were also 17-52 in 2003. Mitch Haniger’s walk-off bloop single in the 10th inning Tuesday was the Sox’ fourth loss in a row and 22nd in the last 25 games.