Until further notice Garrett Crochet will ‘fight tail off’ for White Sox

SEATTLE — Garrett Crochet has a phone, and internet service and friends and teammates who might bring things up when they read about him.

There is plenty of good stuff to read about the White Sox’ 24 year left-hander who is taking his first opportunity as a starting pitcher and running with it. Entering his 15th start of the season and career against the Mariners Thursday, Crochet (6-5, 3.33 ERA) was 5-1 with a 1.37 ERA and 12.3 strikeouts per nine innings in his last eight starts. He was 4-1 with a 1.03 ERA in his last six.

He led the majors with 12.25 strikeouts per nine innings and was second with 103 whiffs, and is on a path to represent the Sox in the All-Star Game.

With an $800,000 salary, two arbitration years ahead of him and free agency not until after the 2026 season, Crochet would also be a prize for any contending team, so it’s not surprising to also read he could be dealt away before the July 30 trade deadline.

To which the 6-6 Crochet is taking in his very long stride.

“It’s very complimentary but I just have to be where my feet are you know?” Crochet told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “I have to start [Thursday], a start for the White Sox, and I’m going to go out there and try my best to shove.”

Which is pitchers slang for being excellent.

“We’re trying to win every game when we come to the field,” he said. “Regardless of roster construction ... that’s not our job. Our job is to come out here and be the best product we can and fight for nine innings, maybe more if we have to to win games.”

Roster construction is general manager Chris Getz’ job, and it’s his to identify when the Sox can be competitive again as he weighs offers for Crochet and Luis Robert Jr. who would bring attractive packages of prospects to add volume to the farm system.

Getz and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf might also consider a long-term extension for Crochet, although such negotiations generally happen between January and March. Crochet said there would be something cool about seeing the team that drafted him rise from the ashes and be good again, but he said the Sox haven’t broached the subject of an extension.

“That’s not even on the table,” Crochet said. “It’s just something that hasn’t been brought up.”

Perhaps because the Sox didn’t know what they had in Crochet, a first-round draft pick who missed most of the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and shoulder problems. Crochet’s agent and trade suitors also can’t be certain yet who he is based on 15 starts.

A trade partner has to know an innings limit will exist on Crochet in the second half of the season, one that would likely convert him to a valuable bullpen role before going back to being a starter next season.

If Crochet is not dealt this season, and comes away healthy and maintaining these two and a half month performance standards, the Sox can plan to build a pitching staff around him and then, perhaps, discuss a new contract. Their second half will be about developing young starters Drew Thorpe and Jonathan Cannon, too.

It could also be about taking more lumps and trying to avoid making the wrong kind of history.

“My job is my job,” Crochet said. “I’m coming out here and doing my best to achieve it, the four days in between, the five days [in the case of Thursday’s start] sometimes, I’m being the best cheerleader that I can for these guys. We’ve been fighting our tails off and the ball hasn’t been falling our way.

“It’s not really fair to say, ‘Oh it sucks to be in this position.’ We’ve had some really close losses that hurt, but it’s not as if we’re getting pummeled, you know what I mean? It might be different for the fans, but being here every night, being here and seeing every pitch, they’re really close games that we’re playing. We just have to finish them out.”