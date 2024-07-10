The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
White Sox Sports Columnists

Tim Anderson's fall has been as dramatic as his rise

The former White Sox batting champ was recently designated for assignment by the Marlins.

By  Rick Morrissey
   
SHARE Tim Anderson's fall has been as dramatic as his rise
Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez’ suspension for fighting with the White Sox’ Tim Anderson was shortened to two game..

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez lands a punch on then-White Sox star Tim Anderson during an Aug. 5, 2023, game in Cleveland.

Sue Ogrocki/AP

I’ve always been fascinated and saddened by elite athletes who suddenly lose the thing that made them great.

One day, it’s there, the way it has always been, and the next, it’s not. Sometimes there’s an obvious reason for the desertion. Sometimes there’s not. Either way, it strikes me as the ultimate cruelty.

Tim Anderson’s fall has been as dramatic as they come. In 2019, he won the American League batting crown with a .335 average. It was the first of four straight .300-plus seasons for the White Sox shortstop.

But then, seemingly out of the blue, the ability to hit a baseball where fielders weren’t left him. Last year, he hit .245 with just one home run. This from a man who could be counted on for 15 to 20 home runs a year. The Sox declined a $14 million club option after the season, making him a free agent. He signed with Miami for $5 million, hoping a change of scenery might help him get back to what he once was.

Instead, he hit .214 with just three extra-base hits in 234 at-bats. Last week, the Marlins designated him for assignment, which is baseball for “there’s the door.’’

It was stunning news, especially in Chicago, which had watched him grow into an excellent hitter and a crusader against the old-school, unwritten rules of baseball. More than anything, he was fun, a born entertainer who wasn’t afraid to speak what he perceived as the truth, some of it having to do with how good he was.

A sprained left knee, suffered in April 2023, was partly to blame for the dropoff at the plate. The injury to his front leg affected his ability to swing consistently.

But there were other events that might have had an effect on his on-field performance. In 2022, a woman announced on social media that she was pregnant with Anderson’s child. Anderson, who was married with two children, admitted to the affair on “The Pivot” podcast.

“I made a couple of decisions that probably shouldn’t have been made along the way,” he said. “But I’m open to dealing with them and growing with them. This is what it is. I’m willing to take whatever smoke comes with it, and I really want to be honest.”

Then there was the fight with the Guardians’ Jose Ramirez during a game in Cleveland last August. Anderson had tagged out Ramirez at second base and had stood over him for a beat too long. Ramirez got in his face, Anderson threw a punch and Ramirez dropped him with a right hook. If you had given Anderson 10 chances to guess which city he was in after Ramirez’ punch, I’m not sure he would have picked the right continent. It was that bad.

In the days afterward, he made matters worse by not acknowledging that Ramirez had punched him out. Laughing about it might have allowed him and everyone else to move on. Instead, he withdrew into himself. He never seemed to recover from the embarrassment of the punch.

A couple things might explain how someone as talented as Anderson could fall into such a deep hole. One has to do with the player, the other with the sport of baseball.

How Anderson felt about life affected how he played. That’s true of a lot of athletes but perhaps more so for the former Sox star. After spending much of his youth pursuing basketball, he had worked hard to make himself into a baseball player. There were struggles early for a raw talent, but when he started figuring the game out, there was no stopping him. There was also no shutting him up. He’d tell you he was great, and then he’d go out and prove it. He was living those “Life is Good’’ T-shirts.

When the storms came, they seemed to wash out his career. He couldn’t recover.

The vagaries of baseball make things that much worse for someone in an emotional tailspin. To put it another way: This isn’t basketball. Great three-point shooters know what their shot feels like. It’s part of them. Defenders can get hands in their face, but great shooting isn’t an eyesight thing. It’s a feel thing. That feeling generally isn’t affected by anything, on or off the court.

In baseball, there are so many variables involved for a hitter. It’s not just a man with a bat. There’s a pitcher across from him who can throw a ball 95 m.p.h and make it dive upon command. Hitting a baseball when everything is right is difficult enough. Hitting a ball when life is kicking you around raises the degree of difficulty even more.

I hope another team will give a 31-year-old former batting champ a shot to prove he still has it. It’s in there somewhere. It just needs to be surrounded by health and happiness.

There is good news. Anderson and his wife, Bria, are still together. They welcomed a third child, Timothy Devon Anderson III, in April.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Enjoy White Sox' Crochet-Fedde tandem while you can
'Pivotal' draft upcoming for White Sox
White Sox' Lenyn Sosa to get look-see at second base
Twins-White Sox rained out
White Sox' Garrett Crochet is an All-Star to build around, 'but there's a business side' to team-building
White Sox recall Jordan Leasure from Charlotte
The Latest
Ellen DeGeneres attends Netflix’s “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable” screening at Raleigh Studios on May 08, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Celebrities
Ellen DeGeneres cancels upcoming Chicago show, says she's 'done' with show business
The comedian has canceled one of two shows slated for August at the Chicago Theatre.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Hersey's Colton Gumino (1) rolls out of the pocket as he looks for an open receiver.
High School Football
Hersey quarterback Colton Gumino's wish comes true with commitment to UCLA
Gumino passed for 2,488 yards and 35 touchdowns, completing 72% of his passes with a 142.8 quarterback rating last season.
By Mike Clark
 
Rich's Al Brooks (24) moves the ball against Stevenson at the 2024 Riverside Brookfield Summer Shootout.
High School Basketball
Riverside-Brookfield Summer Shootout impresses again
The 21st annual event is where basketball coaches at all levels, fans, media, insiders and movers and shakers of the sport congregate for a few days while watching high school basketball.
By Joe Henricksen
 
The Thompson at Fulton Market, a new luxury rental building, is open at 150 N. Ashland Ave. The site is the former Mary H. Thompson Hospital.
Housing & development
From a hospital to luxury apartments: The Thompson at Fulton Market building honors piece of Chicago history
The luxury apartment building was once the Mary H. Thompson Hospital and now boasts a slew of amenities and more than 200 apartments.
By Abby Miller
 
CPD-08 (5).JPG
Crime
5 killed in under 7 hours overnight after violent Fourth of July weekend
Five men ranging in age from 18 to 59 were killed in the shootings including a double-homicide involving a tow-truck driver in Roseland.
By Sun-Times Wire
 