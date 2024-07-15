The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 15, 2024
White Sox Sports MLB

All-Stars Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are crushing it in Braves rotation. If only, right, White Sox?

Sale once wanted to be like Mark Buehrle, the “gold standard” of dependability. After a long bout with injuries, the 35-year-old is happy to be as dominant as ever.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE All-Stars Chris Sale and Reynaldo Lopez are crushing it in Braves rotation. If only, right, White Sox?
Braves White Sox Baseball

The Braves’ Chris Sale dominated the White Sox on June 27, 2024, in Chicago, allowing one run and striking out 11 in seven innings.

Melissa Tamez/AP Photos

ARLINGTON, Texas — All lefty ace Chris Sale ever really wanted to be for his team — any team — was a Mark Buehrle type.

“The gold standard,” Sale, the former White Sox star, called Buehrle, his former mentor, a day before the All-Star Game. “You take the ball every fifth day, you go as deep as you can in games and you don’t get hurt. That was just what you did then. That was it.”

In seven years with the Sox, remembered for his spectacular five-year stretch as a starter, Sale built the foundation for such a career. He dominated on the mound and spent very little time on the injured list before the Sox traded him to Boston for Yoan Moncada, Michael Kopech and others heading into 2017.

But after seven straight All-Star appearances and top-six finishes in the Cy Young race, Sale was taken aback as his health abandoned him. Between Tommy John surgery and hand, wrist and back injuries, he made a total of 11 big-league starts from 2020 through 2022.

“It took its toll on me a little more because I wasn’t used to it and that’s just now how I was wired,” he said. “Being injured like that wasn’t even a possibility to me. But through my injuries, I learned that my path is to get up and get through it. I think, in a weird way, it helped me get to where I am today.”

Now 35 and absolutely killing it for the Braves, who traded for him in the offseason, Sale not only is pitching as well as ever but has a chance to be the best in baseball in 2024. Pirates rookie Paul Skenes, who will start Tuesday’s game, is all the rage, but it’s Sale who leads the majors in wins — he’s 13-3 — to go with his 2.70 ERA, miniscule 0.95 WHIP and 140 strikeouts. If Sale hadn’t pitched for the Braves on Sunday, he’d have had the best case of anyone, Skenes included, to start for the National League.

Sox fans must wonder what it would be like to have the 2024 versions of both Sale and Reynaldo Lopez, Braves teammates. How is it that a power-throwing right-hander the Sox gave up on as a starter in 2021 is an All-Star as a starter with a winning team and in a top organization? Lopez — whom the Sox traded along with Lucas Giolito to the Angels for prospects at last year’s deadline — is 7-3 with a 1.88 ERA.

Gatorade All-Star Workout Day

Reynaldo Lopez at All-Star media day.

Stacy Revere/Getty

“It’s a dream,” Lopez said, “and one of the best things in my life.”

Sale called Lopez “unbelievable” and didn’t stop there.

“As of right now, I think he’s the best pitcher in the National League if you look at his numbers and what he’s done, just his consistency,” Sale said. “I mean, you get to this point in a season and your bad start is [giving up] three runs? A lot of people would do a lot of things to have that. And with his work ethic, he deserves this. He earned this in every right.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
MLB All-Star notes: White Sox' Garrett Crochet to the Yankees? And everybody's talking about Paul Skenes
White Sox select left-hander Hagen Smith with No. 5 pick in 2024 MLB Draft
White Sox end first half with sweep at hands of Pirates
White Sox fall to Pirates for 70th loss of season
Luis Robert Jr. is focusing on the present as trade rumors persist
Garrett Crochet ends first half with scoreless two-inning outing
The Latest
President John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Kennedy arrive in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, the day he was assassinated.
Columnists
Six decades of pain and political violence from the pages of a seasoned reporter's notebook
There is no doubt political violence is a horrific stain on American democracy and assassination an abomination. But when you’ve covered politics on and off as long as I have, and you think you’ve seen or heard it all … you haven’t.
By Michael Sneed
 
Gatorade All-Star Workout Day
White Sox
MLB All-Star notes: White Sox' Garrett Crochet to the Yankees? And everybody's talking about Paul Skenes
Nothing fazed Crochet as one reporter after another from around baseball asked about the very real possibility he’ll be concluding his breakout season somewhere else after the July 30 trade deadline.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Bulls Pacers Basketall
Bulls
Bulls, Zach LaVine could be heading for ‘dysfunction’ without a buffer
With Bulls exec Arturas Karnisovas still looking to move LaVine, an NBA source said the team could be headed for locker-room headaches. DeMar DeRozan served as a buffer between LaVine and coach Billy Donovan, but he’s with the Kings now.
By Joe Cowley
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
With rookies to report Tuesday, Bears' top two picks remain unsigned
Quarterback Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, and receiver Rome Odunze, the ninth selection, are among the few NFL rookies yet to ink their deals. They are the two highest selections among the five unsigned first-rounders left.
By Patrick Finley
 
Screenshot 2024-07-15 at 5.36.39 PM.png
Crime
Driver accused of striking man with car, making U-turn, then driving over him again
Parrish Hartley, 69, is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a vehicle and several driving offenses related to the hit-and-run crash shortly early Saturday in the 10700 block of South Emerald Avenue in Roseland.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 