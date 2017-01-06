Goodman Theatre receives $100k grant from Disney for schools program

The Goodman Theatre today announced it is the recipient of a $100,000 grant from Disney Theatrical Productions, for the purposes of expanding its educational programming. Specifically, the funding will be used to bring the “Disney Musicals in Schools” initiative to Chicago-area elementary school students, according today’s announcement.

The announcement was made in a joint statement by Goodman’s artistic director Robert Falls and the theater’s executive director Roche Schulfer. Willa J. Taylor, the theater’s director of education and engagement will “select five area public elementary schools,” which will participate in the program beginning in 2018. Five more schools will be chosen for participation in 2019.

Applications for the program will be available in the fall. Information is available at www.goodmantheatre.org