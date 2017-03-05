The Obama Center design: sleek, modern

Renderings of the Obama Center presidential library are on display in advance of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle appearing in Chicago on Wednesday afternoon.

The Obama Center architects, the husband-and-wife team of Tod Williams and Billie Tsien will be at the unveiling. They have been working on the project, to be one of their most significant commissions, since they were appointed last June.

The Foundation, chaired by Obama buddy Marty Nesbitt, is overseeing the design, development and fundraising for the Obama Center and its related programming activities, potentially around the globe.

“The Obama Foundation is a living, working start-up for citizenship — an ongoing project for us to shape, together, what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century. The Foundation is based on the South Side of Chicago, and we will have projects all over the city, the country, and the world,” a foundation mission statement says.

