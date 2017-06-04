Driver critically injured in Lake Shore Drive crash on North Side

A man was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Lake Shore Drive on the North Side.

About 6:20 a.m., the 60-year-old man was driving south in the 4700 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he lost control and crashed into a tree, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. His passenger, a 34-year-old woman, refused medical attention.

The police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating if the crash was weather-related.