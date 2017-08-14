$1,000 reward offered for info on man who exposed his genitals

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man who exposed his genitals while seated inside a car in May in west suburban Naperville.

About 2:20 p.m. May 16, officers responded to the area of 111th Street and Route 59 for a report of a man seated in his car with his genitals exposed, according to Naperville Crime Stoppers.

The witness described the man as white, in his early 30s, 5-foot-10, average build, with dirty blonde hair and facial stubble. He was inside a red Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible with a black cloth top and white stripe that went across the bumper.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or www.napervillecrimestoppers.com.