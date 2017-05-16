$150,000 bond for St. Charles East teacher caught with child porn

Bond was set at $150,000 Tuesday for a west suburban high school teacher charged with possession of child pornography.

Gregory Burgener, 63, was taken into custody Tuesday morning by Elmhurst police, and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney office.

Burgener, an Elmhurst resident, is an English teacher at St. Charles East High School.

“The allegation that Mr. Burgener was in possession of child pornography is sickening,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said a statement. “As I have said many times in the past, every image of child pornography represents yet another innocent victim, and my office will not hesitate to bring charges against anyone involved in this filth.”

Burgener’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 12. Should he post bail before then, the judge ordered he have no contact with children under 18.

The investigation is ongoing, prosecutors said.