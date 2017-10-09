16-year-old ‘high risk’ boy with Autism missing from Little Village

A 16-year-old boy who has Autism has been reported missing from the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Ricardo Suarez was last seen riding his blue bicycle about 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Suarez, who is “high functioning,” was riding away from his home in the 3000 block of South Kedvale, police said. He was wearing a blue cut-off shirt and black jeans while carrying a dark-blue blanket.

He was described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic boy with brown eyes, a light complexion and black hair, police said. He has a small scar on his cheek.

Suarez usually hangs out near the 2400 block of South Whipple, according to police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.