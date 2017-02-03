2 Chicago Police officers injured in Loop crash

A Chicago Police squad car was rear-ended early Thursday in the 500 block of South State Street. | Network Video Productions

Two Chicago Police officers were injured in a crash early Thursday in the Loop.

About 12:20 a.m., a Mitsubishi Montero was driving south in the 500 block of South State Street when it rear-ended a Chicago Police squad car and a CTA bus, according to Chicago Police.

Two officers in the squad car suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Mitsubishi SUV, a 20-year-old man, was cited for not having a driver’s license, not having insurance and failure to reduce speed.