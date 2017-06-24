2 killed in Englewood crash involving vehicle eluding police

Two people were killed in a crash early Sunday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood when another person attempted to elude police after someone in his vehicle opened fire.

About 1:05 a.m., officers saw someone fire shots from a vehicle in the 5800 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. After placing a female driver in custody, a male passenger jumped into the driver’s seat and tried to drive away.

He then struck another vehicle with two female occupants, who were both pronounced dead at area hospitals, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the deaths.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating the crash.