2nd man found guilty of 2013 bank robbery, standoff in Homewood

Malcolm Carpenter and Justin Williams have been found guilty of robbing a Bank of America branch in 2013 in south suburban Homewood. | FBI

Two men have been found guilty of a 2013 bank robbery in south suburban Homewood that led to a standoff with authorities.

Malcolm Carpenter, 37, of Chicago, was found guilty Thursday in federal court of bank robbery, committing a violent crime with a gun and unlawful transport of firearms, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

His co-defendent, Justin Williams, was found guilty and sentenced to 120 months in prison in September 2016 for bank robbery and committing a violent crime with a machine gun, Croon said.

Carpenter and Williams entered the Bank of America branch in the Cherry Creek Plaza at 183rd Street and Governors Highway about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, 2013, the FBI said.

One of the robbers took the manager to the bank vault, and once it was opened with the assistance of another employee, the robber ordered the manager to fill a bag with money, the FBI said.

Carpenter and Williams stole a total of $80,288 from the bank, according to court documents.

Authorities tracked the men to an apartment complex just west of the mall, where they were arrested after a four-hour standoff involving more than 100 police officers and FBI agents.

Authorities recovered two semi-automatic handguns and a bag with money in it matching the description of the bag used in the robbery, according to the FBI.