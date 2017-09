28-year-old man stabbed in West Town

A 28-year-old man was stabbed Monday afternoon in the West Town neighborhood.

About 2:56 p.m., the man was stabbed in the shoulder in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw, Chicago Police said. The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

A person of interest is currently being questioned, police said.

No other details were immediately available.