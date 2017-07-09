3 robberies reported in Auburn Gresham

Three robberies were reported last month in the South Side Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

A man used force to steal items from the victims, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

At 3:50 p.m., Aug. 1 in the 7600 block of South May Street;

At 2:20 p.m., Aug. 11 in the 7600 block of South Racine Avenue; and

At 8:15 p.m., Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of West 75th Street.

The robber was described as a 20 to 30-year-old black man with a light to medium complexion, weighing 165 to 180 pounds and standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-foot-2, police said. He has short hair, possibly hazel eyes and is known as, “Andre”.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.