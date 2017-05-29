54-year-old dies in motorcycle crash on I-55 near Indian Head Park

A man died Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash on I-55 near southwest suburban Indian Head Park.

The 54-year-old was driving north at 6:08 p.m. on I-55 near Wolf Road when his motorcycle veered off the highway and struck a concrete median barrier on the left side, according to Illinois State Police. He was ejected from his motorcycle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Monday found he died of blunt force injuries.

The crash was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. His name was not released Monday evening.