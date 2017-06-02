Durbin to oppose Pruitt for EPA chief

WASHINGTON – Sen. Dick Durbin D-Ill., on Monday announced his opposition to President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt.

A major issue for Durbin – as there will be for other Democrats in the Senate – is Pruitt’s skepticism of climate change.

“Halting the catastrophic effects of climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time. But instead of debating the best way to do it, President Trump and his EPA nominee want to debate whether or not the science itself is real,” Durbin said in a statement.

“In fact, Scott Pruitt has spent much of his career in office working to weaken environmental regulations. I have no confidence in his commitment to the mission of the agency he’s been nominated to run,” Durbin said.

So far, Democrats have failed to block any of Trump’s cabinet nominees. The most endangered is Education Secretary nominee Betsy DeVos, whose confirmation vote is set for Tuesday. Vice President Mike Pence is likely to be needed to cast a Senate vote in order to get her confirmed.