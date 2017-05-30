Fire breaks out at old Joliet prison featured in ‘Blues Brothers’

A fire broke out Monday evening at the old Joliet prison in the 1100 block of Collins Street. | Joliet Fire Department

A fire broke out Monday evening at the former Joliet prison that was featured in the movie “Blues Brothers.”

The fire started in one of the buildings within the walls of the old prison in the 1100 block of Collins Street in Joliet, according a post on the Joliet Fire Department’s Facebook page at 8:28 p.m.

The blaze has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported, the fire department said. Fire officials and detectives from the Joliet Police Department are investigating the cause.

The prison, which closed in 2002, has been featured in films such as “Blues Brothers” and “Let’s Go to Prison” as well as the TV series “Prison Break.”