Former Porter County sheriff’s officer charged with battering son

A former Porter County sheriff’s officer was arrested Friday and has been charged with battering his infant son last year in northwest Indiana.

Curtis R. Jones, 47, faces felony charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent, according to a statement from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

On July 24, 2016, an “incident took place” at Jones’ home in Porter Township, police said. Jones’ son, who was 7 months old at the time, was taken to Hobart Hospital and, because he was showing signs of neurological damage and swelling of the brain, was then transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital. Investigation and medical examinations from the doctors determined the child’s injuries did not stem from an accidental head injury or preexisting medical conditions.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office filed the charges against Jones, then learned on Friday that he had left the area and was staying with his girlfriend in southwest suburban Mokena, police said. The Mokena Police Department assisted in locating Jones, who was taken into custody about 11:15 a.m. Friday without incident.

Jones, who lives in Crown Point, Indiana, was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility, where he awaits extradition, police said. He was hired by the Porter County sheriff’s office in 1996 and resigned for undisclosed reasons in 2005.