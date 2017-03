Fugitive apprehended in Sugar Grove

A man who was wanted on a domestic battery warrant was apprehended Thursday in west suburban Sugar Grove.

Sandwich resident Robert Hatcher, 33, was apprehended near Route 47 and Harter Road by the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

Hatcher had been a fugitive since June 29, 2016, the sheriff’s office said. He was wanted on a warrant for aggravated domestic battery.