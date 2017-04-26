Jesse Jackson Jr. dismisses divorce case in Chicago

Former Congressman Jesse Jackson Jr. on Wednesday filed papers to dismiss divorce proceedings in Chicago — allowing the contentious case to continue solely in Washington D.C.

Both Jackson Jr. and Sandi Jackson are scheduled to appear for a hearing in a D.C. courtroom on Friday.

In a statement, Jackson Jr. said the case “is and always has been about the protection of my children from damaging information and material not in my possession.”

“It remains the desire of the entire Jackson Family that none of its members, particularly the young children, be subjected to the very damaging emotional and psychological harm that could flow from the introduction of these materials into the public sphere by third parties,” Jackson Jr. said. “While I am dismissing my formal legal action in Chicago and choosing to pursue my case in Washington, my family’s resolve in this regard is not diminished.”

According to Jackson’s Chicago attorney Brendan Hammer, the motion to voluntarily dismiss his Illinois case was made “in the interest of his family’s finances, to swiftly move to the substance of this case and to conduct depositions” and information without further delay.

Jackson Jr. is also withdrawing any objections he’s made about where the case should be heard, in the Washington D.C. case.

Jackson Jr. has said he and his estranged wife are $1.8 million in debt thanks to legal bills from their federal criminal prosecution and mounting fees from an acrimonious divorce playing out in courtrooms in two cities.

The former couple have already sparred over child support payments in the D.C. case.

A judge on April 13 increased Jackson Jr.’s child support payments — resolving a dispute that had Sandi Jackson’s attorney accusing the former congressman of not prioritizing his children and his side staunchly denying that claim.

Both Jacksons pleaded guilty in August 2013 to various schemes relating to the looting of his congressional campaign fund. The former South Side 7th Ward alderman and the former 2nd Congressional District lawmaker each went to prison for diverting $750,000 from campaign funds for their personal use between 2005 and 2012.