Man, 18, critically wounded in Fuller Park shooting

An 18-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Tuesday night in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side. He was the fourth person shot in the neighborhood in less than two hours.

Officers responded about 7:15 p.m. to the 4200 block of South Wells Street and found the man shot multiple times and unresponsive, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his chest, leg and arm, police said.

About 5:35 p.m., two men and a 17-year-old boy were shot about a mile away in the 5900 block of South Princeton, police said. The boy and one of the men were in critical condition.