Man, 20, critically wounded in Brighton Park apartment shooting

A 20-year-old man was in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Saturday night in a Southwest Side Brighton Park neighborhood apartment.

About 11:40 p.m., someone walked into an apartment in the 2900 block of West 40th Street and shot the man, according to Chicago Police.

He was in critical condition at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting an investigation. There were no suspects in custody.