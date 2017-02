Man, 21, shot in arm in South Deering

A man was shot Sunday night in the South Deering neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 21-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 7:45 p.m. in the 9500 block of South Houston when someone got out of a dark colored SUV and shot at him, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his right arm and took himself to Trinity Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.