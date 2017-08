Man, 37, shot in West Pullman

A 37-year-old man was shot Thursday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was inside a vehicle just after 5 p.m. in the 12300 block of South Union when someone walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago Police said.

He was struck in his face and taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.