Man, 38, seriously wounded in Cragin shooting

A man was seriously wounded Friday night in a Cragin neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

About 10:15 p.m., the 38-year-old was standing in an alley in the 4900 block of West Wolfram when a black vehicle drove up, Chicago Police said.

Four males got out of the vehicle and one began shooting at the man, striking him in the head, police said. The shooter and the others got back in the vehicle and drove off.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, police said.