Man, 66, reported missing from Near West Side

A 66-year-old man has been reported missing from the Near West Side.

Roosevelt Dunson was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2000 block of West Adams, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

He took the Damen bus to an appointment at 16th and Hamlin, but he never arrived at the appointment and didn’t go back home, police said.

Dunson was described as a 5-foot-9, 150-pound black man with gray hair, black eyes and a medium complexion, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a black long-sleeved button-down shirt, khaki pants and casual black shoes.

Anyone with information about Dunson’s whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.