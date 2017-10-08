Man called Glenwood police to say he killed wife, son: Police

A man called police Thursday afternoon in south suburban Glenwood to say that he had killed his wife and son, according to authorities.

Officers were called about 3 p.m. by the man who reported killing his wife and son in their home in the 800 block of East 194th Street, according to Glenwood police Chief Demitrous Cook.

“He called and said he was inside the garage and had killed his wife and son,” Cook said. “He didn’t give a reason.”

Officers found the man inside the garage of the single-family home, Cook said. The garage door was cracked open and officer discovered the man hanging outside a car inside the garage suffering from what appeared to be self-inflicted cut wounds.

He was unconscious, and was taken to St. James Health in Chicago Heights for treatment, Cook said. He was expected to survive.

On the second floor of the home, officers found a man in his 20s or 30s and an adult woman dead, Cook said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released their identities. Autopsies were expected Friday.

Cook said police have been called to the home in the past, but could not say what those calls were for.

“We haven’t had a homicide the whole time I’ve been here,” Cook said of the seven years he’s been chief of police. “It’s a tragic incident. It’s a quiet town.”

Illinois State Police and the South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were assisting with the investigation.