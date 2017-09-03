Man injured in Kennedy Expressway crash

Illinois State Police investigate a crash early Thursday in the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway near the Hubbard Street overpass. | Network Video Productions

A man was injured in a crash early Thursday in a construction zone on the Kennedy Expressway downtown.

The crash between a truck and a minivan happened at 1:37 a.m. in the outbound lanes of I-90/94 near the Hubbbard Street overpass, according to Illinois State Police.

The man driving the minivan suffered injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, police said. Additional details, including the man’s age and hospital information, were not immediately available.

All lanes of the expressway were closed to traffic for about 10 minutes after the crash, police said.