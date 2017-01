Man shot in Gage Park

A man was shot late Wednesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 11:34 p.m., the 20-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a parked vehicle in a gas station parking lot in the 2800 block of West 59th Street when another male walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the groin area and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.