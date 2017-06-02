Man who killed a Gary cop in 1981 now a free man

Zolo Agona Azania, previously known as Rufus Lee Averhart, during an interview at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunker Hill, Indiana in late September. | Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times

A man twice sentenced to die for the 1981 murder of a Gary police lieutenant walked free out of an Indiana prison early Monday, an official confirmed.

Zolo Agona Azania, 62, was known as Rufus Lee Averhart when he and two other men robbed a Gary bank on Aug. 11, 1981. Lt. George Yaros responded to the bank’s alarm and confronted the robbers in the parking lot. Yaros was wounded in a shootout.

The robbers ran to their getaway car. But Azania stopped, walked back to the 57-year-old cop and shot him in the chest. Azania then fled with the other robbers in a blue Ford sedan, leading police on a wild chase that ended with the arrest of all three.

Twice, Azania was sentenced to death, but the Indiana Supreme Court overturned both sentences. It did so first in 1993, finding that Azania’s lawyer did a poor job. Then, in 2002, it overturned Azania’s second death sentence over a problem that kept blacks off the jury.

On Oct. 17, 2008, prosecutors in Lake County, Ind., made a deal with Azania that resulted in a 74-year prison sentence.

In a jailhouse interview with the Chicago Sun-Times last fall, Azania denied killing Yaros but admitted that he killed a 69-year-old man in 1972.

“There are things that I’ve done that I got away with,” Azania told the Sun-Times.

Azania served less than half of his sentence, receiving credit for good behavior. His lawyer did not respond to messages seeking comment Monday.

Yaros’ son, Tim, said he was notified of Azania’s release around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

“I just got, like, a burning sensation in my stomach,” Tim Yaros said. “I just can’t believe it’s happening.”

Yaros said he and his wife planned Monday to visit the bank where George Yaros was gunned down. Afterward, he said he would visit his father’s grave in Merrillville, Ind. Other members of the Gary Police Department are expected to be waiting for him there, in support.

“I hope no one else has to go through what we have gone through,” Yaros said.