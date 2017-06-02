Man’s wife, son enter US after travel ban led to a week in limbo

Hani Amrani finally got to hug his 3-year-old son on Monday — more than a week later than he’d planned.

Amrani’s wife, Shaikhah Humaisan, and son, Abraham, had not been allowed to board a plane in Abu Dabi on Jan. 28 to begin their trip to join Amrani, a U.S. citizen, in Chicago.

That was sparked by President Donald Trump’s immigration ban, which prevented citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries and refugees from entering the U.S..

Legal challenges forced the government to suspend that policy, creating the opportunity for Amrani’s family and others who had been kept out to finally enter the country.

Amrani, 32, lives in Bridgeport and manages a gas station. When his wife called from Abu Dabi UAE International Airport to say she wasn’t being allowed to board an Etihad Airlines plane, he thought she was joking at first — until he heard his son crying. Humaisan is originally from Yemen – one of the seven countries listed in the executive order – but has lived in the United Arab Emirates for more than 15 years.

After two years of paperwork, medical exams and background check interviews, his wife had been granted an IR1 resident visa in December — almost a month before Trump’s executive order was signed.