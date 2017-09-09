MAP: Chicago weekend shootings tracker for Sept. 8 – 11

This map will update throughout the weekend as shootings in Chicago are confirmed. Click on a location for the time, address and other details about each shooting over the weekend.

4:34 p.m. Friday — Man wounded in West Englewood shooting

7:24 p.m. Friday — Man, 30, shot at Green Line station on Near West Side, 2 in custody

7:45 p.m. Friday — Man critically wounded in Gresham shooting

9 p.m. Friday — Man, 24, shot in Lawndale

2:01 a.m. Saturday — Woman shot in South Chicago

2:18 a.m. Saturday — Police: Man, 22, shot dead in Back of the Yards

3:31 a.m. Saturday — Man, 21, shot in Heart of Chicago

6:15 a.m. Saturday — Robber has gun stolen from him, gets shot in the hand in Gresham