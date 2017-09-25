Mother of Kenneka Jenkins calls for protests to end outside hotel

The mother of Kenneka Jenkins, whose body was found in a freezer in a Rosemont hotel, is saying that the frequent protests outside the hotel calling for justice in the case are over, indicating she felt taken advantage of by organizers.

In a video posted to her Facebook page Sunday night, Tereasa Martin, said, “you know what, this protest is over.”

Martin thanked all the people who came out to support justice for her 19-year-old daughter but blasted unnamed organizers for taking financial advantage of the situation.

Martin said she became aware only recently that some organizers were collecting money from people as part of the protests.

“So I’m ending y’all’s agendas that’s not righteous toward my child,” Martin said in the video.

Martin over the weekend also released details of Jenkins’ funeral, which will be this Saturday, with the wake beginning at 11 a.m. at the House of Hope, 752 E. 114th St., in Chicago, with the funeral to follow at noon.

Jenkins’ death has drawn international attention since she was found in a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the northwest suburb on Sept. 10.

Jenkins left her home near the United Center at 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 to attend a party at the Crowne Plaza, police said. Jenkins’ sister last heard from her by a text message about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

She was last seen by her friends at a party on the ninth floor of the hotel in the early hours of Sept. 9. Jenkins was reported missing that afternoon, and authorities found her in the freezer shortly after midnight.

Activists have called for the FBI to investigate the Rosemont Police Department’s handling of the case, with Twitter and Facebook deluged with theories about a coverup in Jenkins’ death.

Rosemont police have released nine video clips showing Jenkins walking through the hotel in the hours before her death. She can be seen walking unsteadily through the hotel’s kitchen before disappearing around a corner, but none of the released footage shows her entering the freezer.

