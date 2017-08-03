No injuries reported when glass falls from Loop building

No injuries were reported when glass fell from a building Wednesday afternoon in the Loop.

About 2 p.m., a building inspector was sent to investigate when glass fell from a broken window at the Marquee at Block 37 apartment building, 25 W. Randolph Street, according to Chicago Police and the Department of Buildings.

Authorities closed Dearborn Street between Washington and Randolph streets while the incident was investigated and debris was cleaned up, police said.

No one was injured, but a parked vehicle was damaged by falling glass, police said.